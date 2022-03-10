Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 66,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,406,065 shares.The stock last traded at $73.86 and had previously closed at $69.99.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.84.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.