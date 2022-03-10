Cipherpoint Limited (ASX:CPT) Insider Purchases A$21,502.13 in Stock

Cipherpoint Limited (ASX:CPT – Get Rating) insider Edward (Ted) Pretty bought 934,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$21,502.13 ($15,694.98).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Cipherpoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cipherpoint Limited provides solutions that help businesses and governments identify, protect, and control access to sensitive information in Australasia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Singapore. It offers cp.Discover, a sharepoint compliance and sensitive data discovery tool; cp.Protect, a suite of integrated data protection, advanced encryption, and privacy compliance solutions for Microsoft sharepoint, sharepoint online, onedrive, and windows file servers; and cp.OEM, a capability that packages core modules with REST APIs ready for developers to integrate into applications to provide discovery, classification, access control, encryption, and auditing of content.

