Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $552,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $92.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $107.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average of $101.50.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

