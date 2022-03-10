Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of VDC opened at $188.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.19 and a one year high of $202.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.96 and a 200 day moving average of $190.42.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.