California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.80.

CRC stock opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60. California Resources has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.28.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.36 million. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $267,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $2,133,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 721,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,333,121.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

