Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.96 Per Share

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.96 ($0.05) per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.64. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BAKK opened at GBX 111.34 ($1.46) on Thursday. Bakkavor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 91 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 143.80 ($1.88). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.14. The company has a market capitalization of £645.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.90) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

