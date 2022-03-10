Franklin Universal Trust (FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FT stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

