Franklin Universal Trust (FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of FT stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
