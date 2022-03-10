Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., formerly known as Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, is based in SEATTLE. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nautilus Biotechnology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

