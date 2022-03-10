Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nyxoah SA is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Nyxoah SA is based in Belgium. “

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

NYXH stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Nyxoah by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.