Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of BELFB opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.47. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BELFB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

