Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Dennis Helling Purchases 5,000 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) Director Dennis Helling acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TRHC opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

