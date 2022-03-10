First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,659,000 after buying an additional 2,706,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,903 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $152.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.96 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

