IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,400 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 10.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

