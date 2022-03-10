Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.83 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

