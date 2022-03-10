OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:OERLF opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. OC Oerlikon has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.
OC Oerlikon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OC Oerlikon (OERLF)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.