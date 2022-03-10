DNB Asset Management AS Acquires New Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 104.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 32.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 47.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 9.17. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $65.42.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

QS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

In related news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $2,408,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 903,934 shares of company stock worth $16,886,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

