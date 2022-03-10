First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $153.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.62 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

