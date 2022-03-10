State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 32,562 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 332.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,562 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

Shares of CRUS opened at $85.09 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $336,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

