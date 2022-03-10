Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPA opened at $76.05 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

