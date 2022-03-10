Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Polaris worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PII. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $112.69 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.88.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

