Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,489 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.59% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $13,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after buying an additional 30,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,108 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 100.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,014,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 507,827 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 950.12%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.