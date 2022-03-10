Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 335 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 173,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 501,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 174,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $69.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average of $75.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

