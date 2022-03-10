Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NEM. Barclays cut their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. boosted their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.80.

NYSE:NEM opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,520. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Newmont by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Newmont by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 207,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after buying an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Newmont by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,948,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,606,000 after buying an additional 179,707 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

