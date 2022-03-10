Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Sherwin-Williams from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $328.97.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $241.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $232.93 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 201.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 783,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,424,000 after acquiring an additional 523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 80.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

