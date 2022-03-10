Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

ARCH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Arch Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $143.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.56. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $163.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 51.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arch Resources by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

