Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Cowen

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Signify Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

SGFY opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 154.20.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Signify Health news, EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 56.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health during the second quarter worth $1,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 196.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 285,827 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

