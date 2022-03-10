Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $55.34 on Thursday. Kroger has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $62.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Kroger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,832 shares of company stock worth $6,864,385 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

