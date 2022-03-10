Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $306.49

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $306.49 and last traded at $310.58, with a volume of 9724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $316.33.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

Get Illumina alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $532,645,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Illumina by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,196 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.