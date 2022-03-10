Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $306.49

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $306.49 and last traded at $310.58, with a volume of 9724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $316.33.
ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $532,645,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Illumina by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,196 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
