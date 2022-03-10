Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Trading Down 5.7%

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92. 45,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,209,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Riskified Ltd will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Riskified by 868.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 231,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

