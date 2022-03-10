TotemFi Price Tops $0.0985 on Major Exchanges (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last week, TotemFi has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $602,495.13 and $14,463.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0985 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043302 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.14 or 0.06608845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,095.65 or 0.99947217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00041892 BTC.

About TotemFi

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

