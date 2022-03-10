Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.06

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.06 and last traded at $64.75, with a volume of 70933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 727,930 shares of company stock valued at $43,199,082. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

