StaFi (FIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.39 Million

StaFi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. StaFi has a market capitalization of $36.39 million and $3.50 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StaFi has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001539 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.14 or 0.00186989 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00027558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.33 or 0.00361311 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00053784 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007860 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

