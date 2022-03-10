VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Down 5%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 488,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,489,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.87.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.
VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
