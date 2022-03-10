$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. Verint Systems reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

VRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $49.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,621 shares of company stock worth $1,853,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,513,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $16,845,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.