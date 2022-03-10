Analysts Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) PT at $236.08

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.08.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW opened at $207.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.12. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $202.79 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.