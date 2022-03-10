UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 14,891 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $16,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,427,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,504,000 after acquiring an additional 224,314 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 189,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,925 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.