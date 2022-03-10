Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $22.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

