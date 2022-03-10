Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000.

Shares of SMDV opened at $64.26 on Thursday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.47.

