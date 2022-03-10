Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 105,000 Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.09% of Latham Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Latham Group by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,516,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,277,000 after buying an additional 2,946,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 27.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 600,998 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter worth $7,969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth $12,930,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $11,869,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

