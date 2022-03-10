Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 100,000 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EZU. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

BATS EZU opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

