Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154,352 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,165,000 after acquiring an additional 36,248,561 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247,393 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962,977 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,189.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,522,000 after buying an additional 23,101,900 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,383,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

EDU opened at $1.26 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

