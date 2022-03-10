Comerica Bank Sells 80,056 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,056 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Brink’s worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brink’s by 56.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Brink’s by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the third quarter worth $252,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE BCO opened at $65.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $84.72.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

