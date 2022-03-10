Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,079,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 768,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 48,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $562,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $626.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $65,210.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

