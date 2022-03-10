Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Lifted to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Boenning Scattergood currently has $95.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.27. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $75.16 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

