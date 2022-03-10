JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $210.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.48.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.95. Apple has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.