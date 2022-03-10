Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Flux Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLUX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $822,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $127,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the second quarter worth about $328,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Flux Power by 14.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLUX opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 87.33% and a negative net margin of 50.09%. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FLUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

