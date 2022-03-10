Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $246,000 in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ironSource by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IS opened at $5.11 on Thursday. ironSource Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

