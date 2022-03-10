Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATER. Zacks Investment Research raised Aterian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aterian has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

ATER opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Aterian has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $39.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aterian will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aterian during the third quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aterian by 96.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aterian by 3,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aterian during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

