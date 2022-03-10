Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $276,000 in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIMX. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 83.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth $72,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.00. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

