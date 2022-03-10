Diversified Trust Co Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,334 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BGC Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 265,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,779,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 82,284 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.44 on Thursday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 46.73% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

